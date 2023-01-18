Philippines: 6 charged with kidnapping in connection with cockfighting players disappearances

The Department of Justice said all remain at large and encouraged law enforcement agencies to keep a look out for these people.

The Philippines.- Mico Clavano, a spokesperson of The Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday (January 17) that six people were charged with kidnapping and illegal detention in connection with the disappearance of six cockfighting players last January.

The information was submitted to the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) against Julie Patidongan, Gleer Codilla, Mark Carlo Zabala, Virgilio Bayog, Johnry Consolacion, and Roberto Matillano Jr. All of them remain at large.

According to The Manila Standard, Clavano urged authorities, or those who know or will know the whereabouts of the six, to notify the appropriate authorities so they can be brought to justice.

The news came shortly after the Philippine National Police (PNP) asked the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to shut down several e-sabong websites.

Last December, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr issued an executive order for the continued suspension of e-sabong operations nationwide.

Marcos signed EO No. 9 to ensure the state’s “paramount obligation to protect public health and morals, and to promote public safety and general welfare.”

Under the resolution, live-streaming or broadcasting of live cockfights outside cockpits or cockfighting arenas or premises where cockfights are being held will remain suspended. EO 9 also suspends online/remote, or off-cockpit wagering/betting on live cockfighting matches and/or activities streamed or broadcast live, regardless of the location of the betting platform. Traditional cockfights licensed under existing laws are not affected.