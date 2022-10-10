Philippines: 22 arrested for gambling on illegal cockfighting

Those arrested were allegedly gambling on illegal cockfighting in Tondo, Manila.

Police in Manila carried out a raid on an illegal cockfight on Sunday.

The Philippines.- Police have arrested 22 people in Tondo, Manila, for allegedly betting on illegal cockfights. Police seized fighting cocks, gaffs in various denominations and gambling sums totalling PHP19,000 (US$0,32143).

According to the Manila Bulletin, those arrested were taken to the Detective Special Operations Unit of the Manila Police District and charged with violating the Anti-Illegal Gambling Act. Cockfighting, locally known as sabong, remains popular in the Philippines. There are both legal and illegal events. Illegal fights, known as tigbakay or tupada, are held in secluded locations.

Earlier this month, eight people were arrested in connection with alleged online cockfighting (e-sabong) in Tondo. According to the Manila Police District, those arrested were engaged in e-sabong operations at the Asuncion public market. Police seized a computer and PHP1,930.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of online cockfighting in May. In March, 23 senators had signed Resolution No. 996 calling for a suspension after 31 people disappeared.