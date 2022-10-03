The Philippines: 8 arrested over illegal online cockfighting

E-sabong operations in the Philippines were banned in May.

Police in Tondo, Manila, have arrested eight people for alleged involvement in e-sabong operations.

The Philippines.- On Saturday night (October 1), eight people were arrested over alleged online cockfighting (e-sabong) in Tondo, Manila. According to the Manila Police District, those arrested were engaging in e-sabong operations at the Asuncion public market. Police seized a computer and PHP1,930.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of online cockfighting operations in May. In March, 23 senators had signed Resolution No. 996 calling for a suspension after 31 people disappeared.

In September, financial institutions reported that the Philippines has lost an estimated PHP5bn of potential revenue for the year due to the banning of e-sabong operations.

Roland Avante, president of the Philippine Business Bank, told the Manila Bulletin that the shutdown of a $1bn industry has affected the financial institution. Avante argued that the e-sabong industry should be given a second chance and that the issues surrounding operators need to be discussed in a broader context due to the wider ecosystem of banks, operators, and bettors.