Philippines: 16 arrested for cockfighting and gambling

Police in Himamaylan City claim to have broken up a cockfighting ring and an illegal gambling den.

The Philippines.- Police in Himamaylan City have arrested 16 people for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling activities, including cockfighting. The operation was conducted by the Himamaylan City Police Station led by Major Ellendie Rebusquillo, the deputy chief of police, at around 2.10pm on Friday (April 21) in Sitio Libon, Barangay Nabalian.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of breaching Presidential Decree (PD) 449 (the Cockfighting Law of 1974) and Republic Act (RA) 9287 (the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law). Of those arrested, 13 are suspected of cockfighting and three for illegal gambling. According to Panay News, police confiscated PHP960, three fighting cocks, two PHP5 coins and a concrete board, or tumbu-an.

The suspects were being held by the local police awaiting charge. Elsewhere in the Philippines, police arrested 119 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities. Officers said that the arrests were made over the weekend, with 72 people detained for allegedly playing card and tile games and 33 for illegal cockfighting and e-sabong.