Philippines: 13 arrested for illegal gambling

Police have arrested 13 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling in Tarlac province.

The Philippines.- Police have arrested 13 people who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling in the towns of Banban and Camiling in Tarlac province. Officers seized mahjong tiles, Spanish “cuajo” playing cards and PHP25,000 in alleged gambling money.

According to The Inquirer, those arrested have been charged with violating the Illegal Gambling Act. Tarlac police also revealed that they had made another 45 arrests during a week-long operation. Some 26 arrests were the subject of warrants, while eight were arrested in connection with drugs and 11 after 911 calls.

Earlier this week, police arrested 22 people in Tondo, Manila, for allegedly betting on illegal cockfights. Police seized fighting cocks, gaffs in various denominations and gambling sums totalling PHP19,000 (US$0,32143). According to the Manila Bulletin, those arrested were taken to the Detective Special Operations Unit of the Manila Police District.