Philippine senator says more action needed to stop illegal online cockfighting

The Philippines.- Senator Raffy Tulfo has claimed that 789 e-sabong sites are still operating despite the 2022 ban and urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) to take action.

Tulfo questioned PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco on the regulator’s efforts to stop online cockfighting and cast doubt on PAGCOR’s intelligence funding. He called for a more proactive stance, urging the regulator to exert pressure on law enforcement agencies to take enforcement measures.

Tengco noted PAGCOR’s collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in identifying and shutting approximately 2,000 e-sabong websites.

According to The Inquirer, Tulfo called for closer monitoring and intervention. The senator claimed that some e-sabong operations were owned by retired generals.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of online cockfighting in May 2022 after 31 people disappeared in an incident connected to industry. Last August, the PNP reported that it arrested a total of 1,245 people allegedly involved in online cockfighting.

