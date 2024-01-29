Senator calls for enactment of anti-online gambling legislation in the Philippines

E-sabong operations in the Philippines were banned in May 2022.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano cited reports of ongoing e-sabong operations.

The Philippines.- Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is calling for the enactment of the Anti-Online Gambling Act due to reports of online cockfighting (e-sabong) operations continuing despite their suspension by former president Rodrigo Duterte in May 2022.

Senate Bill 63, also known as the Anti-Online Gambling Act, was introduced by Cayetano in 2022 after 31 people related to the industry disappeared. However, despite subsequent directives from current president Ferdinand Marcos in December 2022, reports indicate that illegal operations persist.

The Philippine National Police has taken action, arresting people involved in e-sabong. Cayetano’s proposed bill seeks stringent penalties for violators, including imprisonment, fines, dismissal of public employees from service, perpetual disqualification from holding public office and restrictions on voting or participating in elections.