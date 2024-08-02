Philippine senator downplays revenue impact of ban on offshore gambling operators

Sherwin Gatchalian said offshore gaming operators had been lobbying to create an impression that they generate substantial revenues.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has denied that the government will suffer a significant economic impact by banning offshore gaming operators. He said: “POGOs have been lobbying to create an impression that they generate substantial revenues, but that is not the case.”

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) reported that offshore gaming operators remitted PHP10.32bn last year while the Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corporation (PAGCOR) made PHP5.17bn. Gatchalian expects offshore gaming operators to pay PHP16.08bn this year, while PAGCOR is expected to generate an income of PHP5.95bn.

Yesterday, Surigao del Norte 2nd District representative Robert Ace Barbers urged citizens to assist authorities in locating foreign workers employed at offshore gambling operators. The chair of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs encouraged the public to use social media or report directly to local government units, immigration, and law enforcement about underground offices and workers in their areas.

See also: Philippine government urged to reveal plans to relocate offshore gaming workers