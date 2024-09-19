Philippine senate hearing: Ex-PNP chiefs concerned over allegations of bribes

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa said the information should not have been divulged in a public hearing.

The Philippines.- Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, a member of the ongoing Senate hearing on illegal gambling operators, has told media interview that Raul Villanueva, senior vice president for security at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), should not have told the hearing of allegations that a former police chief accepted bribes. He said former PNP chiefs have voiced concerns in a group chat.

He said: “They were affected because that is a very sweeping statement, and it caused so much concern among the retired PNP chiefs, who are now relaxing and living peacefully, and are being dragged again into a controversy.”

He said that since the information was unverified, it should not have been disclosed during a public hearing. “It did not only create doubts among police officers but also among the public,” he said.

According to The Philippine News Agency, Dela Rosa said the allegations could be true, given the large amounts of money that offshore gaming operators generated and that would attempt to obtain more details from Villanueva at the next session.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo said during a press briefing at Camp Crame that PNP chief general Rommel Francisco Marbil has tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to collaborate with PAGCOR to gather more information from the “talks in its intelligence community”.

Former PNP officials deny involvement

The retired former PNP chiefs Benjamin Acorda, Rodolfo Azurin and Oscar Albayalde have denied any links to Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, in separate interviews with media.

Azurin stated: “The PNP is facing so many issues and challenges right now, such irresponsible statement coming from BGen Raul Villanueva is uncalled, baseless preposterous, and unfounded. He should substantiate his innuendos otherwise, CPNP Marbil should file appropriate charges against Raul Villanueva.