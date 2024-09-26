Philippine senate hearing: Alice Guo names key figure behind illegal offshore gaming operator

The name was not disclosed.

The Philippines.- Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros has told media that Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, revealed the name of a key figure linked to illegal offshore gaming operators during a closed-door session. She did not make the name public but said the information provided by Guo corroborates a theory the committee has been working on for the past month.

Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac. Source: Senate of the Philippines.

Some Philippine media are suggesting that the unnamed figure could be former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Benjamin Acorda. A photograph has emerged showing Acorda with Tony Yang, an alleged associate of Guo and the owner of Phil-Sanjia, a company that is being investigated for alleged ties with offshore gaming operators. Acorda was PNP chief when the Zun Yuan Technology in Bamban was raided in March. He was forced to resign at the end of that month.

Acorda has denied the claim, telling reporters: “We can say that we are clean with Alice Guo. We don’t have anything to do with her escape. I also do not accept money from her.”

Regarding the pictures, he said: “If ever they came to me or I could help and whatever needed to be discussed, it was always legal. That’s all I can say.”

Raul Villanueva, senior vice president for security at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) had said that a former police chief accepted bribes from gaming operators. However, Villanueva later rowed back and said the comment was “purely gossip.”