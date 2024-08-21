Philippine president orders probe into Alice Guo

President Marcos said those who helped Guo will face consequences.

The Philippines.- President Ferdinand Marcos has announced on social media that an investigation is being conducted regarding the alleged departure of Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac from the country. Marcos said Guo’s presumed departure laid bare the “corruption that undermines our justice system and erodes public trust” and that those responsible will face consequences.

Yesterday (August 20), authorities said that Guo left the Philippines on July 17. She is said to have arrived in Malaysia on July 18 and then travelled to Singapore. Guo is under scrutiny for her alleged involvement in illegal offshore gaming operators.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has suggested that Guo may have received help from government officials to leave the country while Senator Sherwin Gatchalian suggested that Guo may left using her Chinese passport. Senator Raffy Tulfo said Guo might have used a private plane, which would have allowed her to bypass standard procedures.