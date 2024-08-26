Philippine police raid alleged scam operator

Police arrested 67 foreigners and 32 Filipinos.

The Philippines.- Police have raided an alleged scam centre that operated under under the guise of a licensed online gaming company. They arrested 67 foreigners, including 58 Chinese nationals, and others from Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and 32 Filipinos.

According to officers, the owner and manager, both Chinese nationals, were among those arrested. The centre was allegedly involved in cryptocurrency and love scams, with employees posing as wealthy models to lure victims into investing in a manipulated trading platform.

In July, president Ferdinand Marcos ordered a ban on offshore gaming operators due to the industry’s links to scams, kidnapping, human trafficking, and murder.