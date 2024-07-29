Philippines Senate Committee to continue investigation of illegal gambling operators

The panel is to resume the hearings on July 29.

The Philippines.- Senator Risa Hontiveros issued a statement on Friday (July 26) saying that the chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which she chairs, will continue its investigation into offshore gaming operators despite the upcoming ban.

Hontiveros said: “Even if it was announced that POGO is banned, Senate’s oversight function should ensure that the phaseout will be truly implemented, that the perpetrators will be identified, justice will be served for victim-survivors, and workers will be given just transition.”

Previous hearings focused on the alleged involvement of Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, in the establishment of an illegal offshore gaming operator. Guo and other co-respondents were cited in contempt by the panel for not attending the hearings and were granted an extension until August 6 to submit counter-affidavits. The panel is to resume the hearings on July 29.