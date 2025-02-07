Philippine BI announces new deportations linked to illegal gambling

Those deported were arrested in raids on alleged illegal offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has reported that 57 foreign nationals (46 Chinese, seven Myanmar nationals, three Vietnamese and one Malaysian), have been deported in the last five days after being arrested in a raid on alleged illegal offshore gaming operators in Parañaque City in January. Some 450 people were arrested in the raid.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said: “We will not allow foreign nationals to abuse our immigration system. Those who break our laws and insist on continuing illegal POGO activities in the Philippines will be arrested and swiftly deported.

“Under the leadership of President Marcos and with the full support of the department of justice, we are resolute in ridding the country of these undesirable aliens.”

Viado said the deportees were put on flights at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from January 31 to February 5. He said authorities are working to identify, arrest, and remove more foreign nationals engaged in criminal activities.

