Paradise Co reports January results

Casino revenue was down year-on-year.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has reported casino revenue of KRW70.42bn (US$48.24m) for January. That’s an increase of 1 per cent month-on-month but a decline of 2.3 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game sales were KRW65.76bn (US$45m), down 0.3 per cent compared to the previous month and 2.2 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine game sales were KRW4.6bn (US$3.2m), up 24.4 per cent month-on-month and down 4.5 per cent year-on-year. The table drop was KRW579.4bn (US$397m), up 7.1 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 1.8 per cent in year-on-year terms.

In 2024, the casino operator posted casino revenue of KRW818.7bn (US$558.5m), up 10.2 per cent from KRW742.9bn (US$506.7m) in 2023. Gaming revenue was KRW766.7bn (US$523.2m), up 10.2 per cent in year-on-year terms.

In November, Paradise Co opened a new space for high-rollers at Paradise Casino Walkerhill in Seoul. The casino’s first expansion in nine years increased its size by 17 per cent, from 3,934.60 to 4,587.26 square metres. There are now 112 table games and 213 machine games. The casino operator said it expects sales in the new VIP venue to reach KRW22bn (US$16.6m) in 2025 and KRW32bn (US$24.18m) in 2026.