Pansy Ho retains executive director position at MGM China

Macau.- In a stock filing submitted to the Hong Kong exchange, MGM China has reported that Pansy Ho Chiu King will remain chairperson and executive director of the company after a poll at its annual general meeting yesterday (May 25).

The company also confirmed the re-election of Bill Hornbuckle as an executive director and the appointment of Jenny Lau. Lau has served as the chief operating officer and director of Grand Paradise Group (HK) since 2015 and has been a member of MGM China’s compliance committee since 2021. Meanwhile, Chen Yau Wong has retired as an executive director of MGM China, effective May 25.

The filing clarified that the directors have been granted authorisation to issue and deal with additional company shares, not exceeding 20 per cent of issued shares. They have the discretion to repurchase company shares, provided they do not exceed 10 per cent of issued shares.