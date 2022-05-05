PAGCOR to implement ban on e-sabong operations

PAGCOR chairman Andrea Domingo said the regulator will abide by president Duterte’s order to ban e-sabong despite the impact on revenue.

The Philippines.- PAGCOR chairman Andrea Domingo has confirmed that PAGCOR will implement the ban on online cockfighting operations ordered by the Philippines’ president Rodrigo Duterte. Domingo said PAGOR did not intend to appeal the decision to ban e-sabong despite the impact it will have on revenue.

Domingo had previously said the regulator could raise about Php7.2bn to Php8bn if e-sabong continued to operate until the end of 2022. However, Duterte finally bowed to pressure to order a ban this week despite having previously defended e-sabong arguing that it was necessary for the economy because of a lack of funds as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domingo has previously suggested that there should be a separate regulator for e-sabong in the Philippines. PAGCOR currently regulates online cockfighting while local governments oversee live events, but Domingo says an independent regulator is required due to the controversy involved.

She said that if e-Sabong were removed from PAGCOR’s remit, the regulator would have more time to focus on overseeing current products and participating in anti-money laundering committees.