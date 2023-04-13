PAGCOR achieves ISO 9001:2015 recertification

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation has been certified to International Standardization Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 for the third time.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has been recertified to ISO 9001:2015 for the third consecutive time. The regulator satisfactorily completed a three-day audit conducted by DQS Certification Phil’s Inc from December 19 to 22, 2022.

PAGCOR’s recertification will be valid until March 21, 2026, subject to satisfactory surveillance audits. During the awarding ceremony at the New Coast Hotel Manila on April 12, PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco received the reaccreditation certificate with members of the board. Tengco acknowledged employees’ hard work and cooperation in achieving the recertification.

The DQS audit report stated that “PAGCOR effectively fulfilled the requirements for the quality management system and risk-based thinking in its business operations. It also implemented and maintained a management system in accordance with the applied standards.”

Tengco said the certification assures that PAGCOR’s quality management system is up to par with international standards, allowing for seamless service. PAGCOR acquired ISO 9001:2015 recertification for its Corporate Offices in Ermita, Malate, and Pasay, and Casino Filipino (CF) branches in Tagaytay, Angeles, Citystate, New Coast, Ilocos Norte and Cebu.

Tengco said he will do his best to ensure all gaming venues are certified to ISO 9001:2015 before his term ends.