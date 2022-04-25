PAGCOR renews agreements to promote responsible gaming

The regulator has announced that it has signed new memorandums of agreement with two of its rehabilitation partners to continue raising awareness about its responsible gaming programme.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) has renewed its ties with the Bridges of Hope and the Life Change Recovery Center, two rehabilitation partners. The partnership aims to prevent negative effects of uncontrolled gambling and improve the treatment of gambling addiction.

Bridge of Hope is a Ministry of Health accredited drug, alcohol and gambling addiction rehab facility and has the largest chain of rehab centres in the country. The Life Change Rehabilitation Center is a medical-psychological facility dedicated to rehabilitating victims of gambling and drug addiction.

As part of the new partnership, the National Gaming Corporation and Rehabilitation Center has agreed to establish a referral system for Filipino Casino (CF) clients who need professional assistance, such as life coaching and counselling, as well as psychological and alternative health services for individuals and families.

Carlo Martin Roa, deputy director of the Bridges of Hope programme in Quezon City and a former patient, said: “Gambling would always go hand in hand with my use of illegal drugs. When I’m high, I would gamble – until recreational gaming turned use to daily abuse. Ever since it happened, nasisira na yung mga relationships with my family and friends.”

Andrea Domingo, PAGCOR chairman and CEO, added: “While it is clear that revenues from gaming operations help fuel many of our country’s socio-civic programs, we have to always create a balance between profit and welfare of our citizens, hence PAGCOR has been continuously strengthening its responsible gaming programs.”

PAGCOR’s Responsible Gaming Program includes the exclusion of under 21s and students from casinos. Government officials and their immediate family members, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police and their immediate family members are also excluded from gambling at Philippine casinos.

PAGCOR remits US$116.8m to Philippines National Treasury

The regulator has remitted PHP6bn (US$116.8m) to the country’s treasury for 2021. PAGCOR’s most recent transfer included PHP1.04bn in dividends for 2021 and PHP4.95bn in additional/advance cash dividends (which can be included in future dividend obligations).

The regulator has therefore maintained its status as one of the government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) to remit cash dividends of at least PHP1bn to the government. The agency had remitted PHP5bn in cash dividends and advances for 2020, while cash dividends were PHP18bn for 2019 (US$374m) and PHP16.17bn for 2018.