PAGCOR opens new socio-civic centre in Dasmariñas

The three-storey socio-civic centre was built with PHP50m (US$897,380) in funding from PAGCOR.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated a new civic centre in Barangay Langkaan II, Dasmariñas City. The development began in October 2021.

The three-story structure was constructed with a PHP50m (US$897,380) grant from PAGCOR and additional funding from the city government, bringing the total project cost to PHP110m (US$1.97m). It is the only socio-civic facility with an elevator to assist elderly and physically challenged visitors.

PAGCOR VP for Corporate Social Responsibility Group Ramon Stephen Villaflor and Dasmariñas city mayor Jennifer Barzaga led the unveiling. He said: “When we held the groundbreaking ceremony for this socio-civic centre a few years ago, we did not expect that it would turn out to be a structure of excellence like the one we just inaugurated.

“This only proves that PAGCOR and the city of Dasmariñas have developed a strong partnership to come out with a great project such as this.”

The structure features shared restrooms on each level, an open space, dining areas, a kitchen, a medical room, storage facilities, and lactation rooms, among other amenities. The building can house up to 150 modular tents when functioning as an evacuation centre.

Source: PAGCOR.

Mayor Barzaga said: “We extend our deepest appreciation to PAGCOR for funding the construction of this state-of-the-art socio-civic centre in our city. This building will be utilised as a hub for community engagement, social activities and other events that promote progress and development.”

To date, PAGCOR has completed and inaugurated a total of 41 socio-civic centres in the country while 32 other structures are nearing completion.

