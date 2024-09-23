PAGCOR opens new socio-civic centre in Dasmariñas
The three-storey socio-civic centre was built with PHP50m (US$897,380) in funding from PAGCOR.
The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated a new civic centre in Barangay Langkaan II, Dasmariñas City. The development began in October 2021.
The three-story structure was constructed with a PHP50m (US$897,380) grant from PAGCOR and additional funding from the city government, bringing the total project cost to PHP110m (US$1.97m). It is the only socio-civic facility with an elevator to assist elderly and physically challenged visitors.
See also: PAGCOR and PCSO ordered to fund Philippine Sports Commission
PAGCOR VP for Corporate Social Responsibility Group Ramon Stephen Villaflor and Dasmariñas city mayor Jennifer Barzaga led the unveiling. He said: “When we held the groundbreaking ceremony for this socio-civic centre a few years ago, we did not expect that it would turn out to be a structure of excellence like the one we just inaugurated.
“This only proves that PAGCOR and the city of Dasmariñas have developed a strong partnership to come out with a great project such as this.”
The structure features shared restrooms on each level, an open space, dining areas, a kitchen, a medical room, storage facilities, and lactation rooms, among other amenities. The building can house up to 150 modular tents when functioning as an evacuation centre.
Mayor Barzaga said: “We extend our deepest appreciation to PAGCOR for funding the construction of this state-of-the-art socio-civic centre in our city. This building will be utilised as a hub for community engagement, social activities and other events that promote progress and development.”
To date, PAGCOR has completed and inaugurated a total of 41 socio-civic centres in the country while 32 other structures are nearing completion.
See also: PAGCOR delivers aid to over 5,500 families affected by tropical storm