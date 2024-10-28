PAGCOR launches infrastructure projects: 1,200 classrooms and 200 e-learning centres

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the projects aim “to benefit as many Filipinos as possible.”

The Philippines. The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced that it has launched a new infrastructure project that includes school buildings and e-learning centres. The target is to complete at least 1,200 classrooms in the next four years and to build 200 e-learning centres with 48 computer stations with internet connection in areas with a high concentration of learning institutions.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco made the announcement during the signing of a Joint Memorandum Circular with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). A third phase will see the establishment of at least 100 Health and Wellness centres over the next four years. These will include physician offices and consultation areas, dental clinics, vaccination spaces and treatment rooms.

Tengco said Health and Wellness centres will enhance the quality of healthcare in underprivileged communities and local government units. He said PAGCOR will also develop 50 Socio-Civic centres that local government units can use for seminars and training sessions as well as for hosting social and community events, which could potentially generate income for the local government units. These may also serve as evacuation sites during emergencies and disasters.

Tengco said: “We want these projects to benefit as many Filipinos as possible because we believe that laying the groundwork for a stronger nation is not the sole responsibility of the education sector but should be a collective effort of agencies and organisations.”

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco announces the launch of the new project. Source: PAGCOR.

The DPWH will be responsible for construction while the DepEd will manage the schools and e-learning centres, which includes providing teachers and other staff. The joint memorandum signing was attended by DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan and DepEd secretary Sonny Angara.

PAGCOR bingo programme to boost funds for LGUs and NGOs

In September, PAGCOR announced that it had adjusted its Bingo for A Cause’ programme to generate more funds for social programmes run by local government units (LGUs) and non-government organisations (NGOs). PAGCOR assistant vice president Maria Teresa Ocampo said the regulator had sanctioned new packages, allowing LGUs and NGOs to receive up to 50 per cent of the proceeds from bingo events organised with PAGCOR.

“The revised bingo package will give our partners the option to sell tickets from as low as PHP100 (US$1,79) to PHP1,000 (US$17,93) each, depending on the package that they choose,” she said. “The proceeds will even go higher depending on their ticket sales.”

“Like any game of chance, only PAGCOR has the mandate to authorise bingo activities, hence bingo games without PAGCOR’s permission are illegal. We thus remind our partner communities and organisations to first coordinate with PAGCOR’s Bingo Department if they plan to organise bingo events and explore partnership opportunities with us,” she added.