PAGCOR starts construction of multi-purpose evacuation centre

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) continues its social work, initiating the construction of a multi-purpose evacuation centre (MPEC) in Barangay Panag.

Geraldford Balbin, New Bataan mayor, said the area has long needed a spacious evacuation facility for locals in low-lying and flood-prone communities but didn’t have funds for the project.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the PHP50m MPEC, Ramon Stephen Villaflor, PAGCOR vice president for corporate social responsibility group, said that evacuees’ comfort and safety were the top considerations.

He said: “This evacuation facility that will soon rise in New Bataan has provisions for kitchen, storage areas for relief goods, toilet and shower rooms for male and female, lactating rooms for nursing mothers, and a spacious area that may be used for sports events and other purposes such as training when it is not being used as an evacuation site.”

PHP3.5bn has been allocated by PAGCOR for the construction of MPECs in 77 sites nationwide. Of this amount, PHP2.099bn has already been released to recipient local government units.

To date, 15 evacuation facilities have been completed in various parts of the country including those in the provinces of Pangasinan, Aurora, Pampanga, Tarlac, Quezon, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Capiz.

PAGCOR reports net income of US$38.8m for H1

PAGOR has shared its financial results for the first half of the year. It reported a net income of PHP2.16bn (US$38.8m), up 2,600 per cent when compared to last year.

The regulator reported income from gaming operations of PHP24.72bn (US$443m), up 67.3 per cent year-on-year. Total income was PHP26.70bn, up 68.1 per cent.

It attributed the increase in revenue to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions as many casinos in the Philippines resumed full operations in March. PAGCOR’s spending rose 62.5 per cent year-on-year to PHP10.54bn. The regulator paid an additional PHP14bn in taxes and contributions in the first half.