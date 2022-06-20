PAGCOR inaugurates new multi-purpose evacuation centres

Since its launch in 2020, PAGCOR has allotted PHP3.5bn to build MPECs.

PAGCOR has inaugurated multi-purpose evacuation centres in Dingalan and in San Andres, Quezon.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) continues its social work in the Philippines, announcing the inauguration of new multi-purpose evacuation centres.

It’s inaugurated a two-storey centre in Dingalan, Aurora, at a cost of PHP50m, as well as two MPECs in San Andres, Quezon. The centres are designed to provide safe shelter to people displaced by natural calamities.

PAGCOR president and COO Alfredo Lim said: “Being our flagship program, the Multi-Purpose Evacuation Centers project has been designed to help safeguard the lives and protect the welfare of our less privileged kababayans who have no safe place to go during extreme weather conditions.

“This project has been made possible because of the dedication and commitment of our employees, who made PAGCOR’s revenue generation efforts possible, even amidst the pandemic.”

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo added: “I am confident that our partner LGUs will continue to fast-track the construction of these evacuation facilities before the typhoon season.”

Melco Resorts remits PHP3m to fund community program

PAGCOR announced that the casino operator Melco Resorts has remitted PHP3m (US$56.2m) to help fund a community-based program being undertaken by Operation Smile Philippines (OSP).

The company signed a Memorandum of Agreement with OSP in Parañaque City to formalise its provision of financial assistance to the institution’s Community Health Assistance Program (CHAP).

PAGCOR requires all of its casino licensees to choose a beneficiary foundation to fulfil its corporate social responsibility purposes. The licensees must fund their respective foundations by putting aside a share of their gross gaming revenue.