PAGCOR inaugurates three new multi-purpose evacuation centres

Authorities from PAGCOR were present at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of three multi-purpose evacuation centres in Camarines Sur.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated three multi-purpose evacuation centres in the towns of San Jose, Tigaon and Ocampo. Each MPEC, funded at PHP50m a piece, provides kitchens, toilets and showers for men and women, a nursing room for mothers and a badminton court for sporting events, training and other purposes.

The inauguration of the three new buildings in Camarines Sur will provide the province with additional space to accommodate those displaced by future disasters in the Bicol region.

San Jose Municipal Mayor Marco Chavez said: “Unlike before when we would always scramble searching for any available roofed structures like gyms and schools to serve as evacuation centers during the onslaught of strong typhoons, we now have ample temporary shelters to take our people to whenever they need to flee their homes for safety.”

PAGCOR chair and CEO Andrea Domingo added: “By funding the construction of MPECs in places where they are most needed, we are not only helping ease the burden of various local government units in accommodating evacuees in times of disaster.

“More importantly, we help save lives by providing them safe shelters where they could temporarily house their people during emergency situations.”

To date, PAGCOR has released PHP1.87bn for the construction of 73 MPECs.