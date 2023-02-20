PAGCOR inaugurates new evacuation facility in Camarines Sur

To date, 19 MPECs have been built and inaugurated by PAGCOR.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced that it has unveiled a newly constructed two-storey multi-purpose evacuation centre (MPEC) in Milaor, Camarines Sur. According to Milaor mayor Anthony R. Reyes, the facility will keep constituents safe during typhoons and other extreme weather conditions.

The town of Milaor, one of the communities in Camarines Sur, suffers from severe flooding whenever a strong typhoon hits the Bicol area. Reyes, who led the inauguration ceremony with PAGCOR and local government officials, said: “Our kababayans [townmates] now have a spacious and comfortable place to temporarily stay whenever their safety is compromised during typhoons and heavy flooding.

“More importantly, with this MPEC facility built by PAGCOR, we can now rest easy knowing that we now have a sturdy evacuation structure in Milaor that can be used in times of disasters.”

According to PAGCOR, 19 MPECs have been built and inaugurated across the country while 57 are still being built.

A month ago, it was revealed that PAGCOR would have to contribute 10 per cent of gross gaming revenue (GGR) to the recently created Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF). There has been renewed debate on whether to separate PAGCOR’s dual functions.