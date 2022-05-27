PAGCOR inaugurates its first village in Batangas province

The village is one of PAGCOR's many CSR programmes.

The project aims to provide safe housing for indigent families who were displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano in January 2020.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) continues its social work in the Philippines with the inauguration of the first PAGCOR Village in the municipality of Lemery, in Batangas. The PHP30m project aims to provide safe housing for poor families displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption in January 2020.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo, said: “This PAGCOR Village is just one of our many CSR programs, whose major aim is to give Filipinos a better life, in your case, a safe haven from the possible hazards caused by the Taal Volcano eruption.”

To date, PAGCOR has released PHP1.87bn for the construction of 73 MPECs.

PAGCOR reports net income of US$11.8m for Q1

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, PAGCOR reported revenue from gaming operations was up 35 per cent year-on-year to PHP11.29bn (US$225.8m) in the first quarter of the year. Net income was up 35.05 per cent to PHP624.7m (US$11.8m).

The regulator attributed the increase to an easing in Covid-19 restrictions as many casinos in the Philippines have resumed full operations. PAGCOR also said PHP6.73bn in taxes and dues were paid in the first quarter. Total spending rose 53.9 per cent year-on-year in the first three months of 2022 to nearly PHP5.07bn.