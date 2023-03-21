PAGCOR announces new technical standards for EGMs

The Technical Standards for EGMs v.1.1 will be effective from January 1, 2024.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced the implementation of new technical standards for electronic gaming machines (EGMs) from January 1, 2024. Machines installed prior to this date will not be required to meet Technical Standards for EGMs v.1.1.

This update comes nearly a decade after PAGCOR’s last revision of EGM standards and is being introduced in response to technological advancements and increased regulatory demands. The new standard is in line with Macau’s implementation of its 2.0 EGM standards, which will be fully effective in 2026.

Daniel C. Cecilio, PAGCOR’s general manager, has acknowledged that the change may present difficulties and that the number of games offered in the market would be reduced due to the inability to upgrade outdated machines. However, he said the regulator’s primary objective was to ensure fair and honest gaming practices and promote player trust and confidence in the industry.

The revised regulations aim to ensure accuracy and reliability in EGMs, guaranteeing that payouts are correct and machines function as intended.

