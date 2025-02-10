One month to go until Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney

From March 10 to 13, industry leaders, regulators, and key stakeholders will gather at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour for an immersive four-day experience that will shape the future of gambling regulation and industry practices.

Press release.- With just four weeks remaining until Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney, anticipation is at an all-time high for what promises to be the most compelling edition of the conference yet.

From 10–13 March 2025, industry leaders, regulators, and key stakeholders will gather at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour for an immersive four-day experience that will shape the future of gambling regulation and industry practices.

Building on its reputation as the must-attend event for gambling regulation, the conference will feature a powerful lineup of keynote speakers, expert panellists, and masterclass leaders, offering unparalleled insights into regulation, policy, compliance, and industry innovation.

An unmissable lineup of key speakers

This year’s Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney will deliver world-class expertise and thought leadership, including:

Dr Bo Bernhard, vice president of Economic Development, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, will join remotely to offer global insights into the ‘fun economy’, where tourism, sport and entertainment meet.

Michael Phelan APM , strategic advisor with Kroll and former chief executive officer of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), will deliver a keynote presentation tackling the critical issue of regulation versus commercial viability in the context of crime, regulatory obligations, and public expectations. His experience in intelligence and law enforcement brings a crucial perspective to the conversation.

Michael Phelan APM, strategic advisor with Kroll and former chief executive officer of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), will deliver a keynote presentation tackling the critical issue of regulation versus commercial viability in the context of crime, regulatory obligations, and public expectations. His experience in intelligence and law enforcement brings a crucial perspective to the conversation. Titus O'Reily, renowned writer, presenter, performer, and broadcaster, will present on "The Rise, Fall, and Rise of Sports Gambling in Australia," exploring the shifting public perception of sports betting, its cultural impact, and the regulatory challenges it presents.

Featured speaker Barni Evans, chief executive officer of Sportsbet, Australia's largest online wagering operator.

Dr Ron Ben-David, deputy chair, Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC), will bring a regulator's perspective to the table, discussing "Regulatory Leadership and Insights," exploring how the role of regulators is evolving in response to industry shifts and public concerns.

, deputy chair, Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC), will bring a regulator’s perspective to the table, discussing “Regulatory Leadership and Insights,” exploring how the role of regulators is evolving in response to industry shifts and public concerns. Jamieson O’Reilly, CEO and lead hacker at Dvuln, will deliver an eye-opening session titled “Oceans 11 Down Under: Hacking and Securing Online Betting Platforms,” exposing vulnerabilities in the online betting sector and discussing cybersecurity risks and solutions for gambling platforms.

Keynote speaker Alison Taylor, clinical associate professor at NYU Stern School of Business and author of Higher Ground: How Business Can Do the Right Thing in a Turbulent World joins remotely to talk about how to build an ethical culture.

The organisers of the event said: “This stellar lineup ensures that Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney will be a defining event for the gambling, regulatory, and compliance sectors, fostering critical dialogue and providing expert-driven strategies to navigate emerging challenges.”

A Global hub for regulatory innovation and collaboration

With an agenda packed with expert-led masterclasses, in-depth discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities, the conference provides a unique forum for capability building, industry advancement, and regulatory leadership.

Paul Newson, Principal at Vanguard Overwatch, highlighted the significance of this year’s event: “At a time when regulatory scrutiny is intensifying and industry transformation is accelerating, Regulating the Game delivers an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to engage, challenge perspectives, and contribute to shaping the sector’s future. The expertise and insights shared at the conference will help strengthen regulatory frameworks, improve industry practices, and advance safer gambling outcomes.”

Attendees will gain practical knowledge on regulatory best practices, compliance challenges, and emerging risks while networking with policymakers, regulators, industry executives, and compliance professionals from across the globe.

Limited seats – register now!

As the countdown continues, seats are filling fast. With so many high-calibre speakers and interactive discussions, this is an essential event for anyone in gambling regulation, policy, compliance, or industry leadership.

Secure your place at Regulating the Game 2025 Sydney today.

For registration details, sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, and more information, visit www.regulatingthegame.com or contact [email protected].