New gaming room at Raffles at Galaxy Macau sees strong start

The Raffles hotel at Galaxy Macau will have a soft open in August.

The new premium mass room beat other venues on July 14.

Macau.- Horizon, the new gaming room at the Raffles at Galaxy Macau hotel tower, has got off to a strong start, according to Citigroup. The group’s monthly gaming table survey at Macau casinos found 56 players cites 56 players collectively wagering HK$1.5m (US$192,000) on July 14. That was the highest total at a single premium mass room on that day.

Analysts said players were seen betting more than six times the average minimum bet. The gaming room has 63 baccarat tables, all operational and staffed by dealers during the table survey.

Citigroup’s analysts, George Choi and Ryan Cheung, said the development has contributed to a month-on-month rise in the average wager per player to approximately 52 per cent higher than July 2019 figures.

The Raffles at Galaxy Macau Hotel will see a soft opening on August 16. The opening was delayed from April due to the labour shortage. The 450-suite hotel tower, part of Galaxy Entertainment Group’s phase III project, won’t have an official opening until the end of 2023.

See also: Macau gaming market to double in size in next decade, analysts say