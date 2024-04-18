ACMA: 18 offshore gambling websites found during 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The sites were found to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has disclosed that it found 18 unlicensed gambling sites operating during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Its report reveals that 200 offshore services were reviewed ahead of and during the event. Some 21 were investigated as they appeared to be directly targeting Australians, and 18 services were found to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Upon notification, three of the services withdrew from the Australian market, while the remaining 15 services had their websites blocked by internet service providers at the request of the regulator.

Carolyn Lidgerwood, ACMA’s online gambling lead, said: “Illegal gambling operations often take advantage of high-profile sporting events to push their services onto fans. These sites also offer none of the consumer protections that apply to licensed wagering services in Australia. Using these sites is more than a gamble as you have no rights and even if you win, you may never see the money.”

Since 2019, the ACMA has requested blocks against over 900 illegal gambling and affiliate websites, and more than 220 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market.

