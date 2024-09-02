Mohegan Inspire makes three new executive appointments

Julie Heo, Jane Jon and Yuna Kim have been named to executive positions at the resort.

South Korea.- The Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort has announced the appointment of three new executives: Julie Heo as chief legal officer (CLO), Jane Jon as chief finance officer (CFO), and Yuna Kim as associate vice president (AVP) of Resort Sales. According to the company’s press release, the move increases diversity in its legal, finance, and sales operations.

Heo has over 17 years of experience and was appointed CLO “in recognition of her fluent legal communication skills that led to the successful opening and operation of INSPIRE.” Jon has more than 12 years of finance experience in various countries and is expected to build “an efficient financial process and team amid the dynamic business environment that INSPIRE is situated in and contribute to fostering a team culture based on inclusion and collaboration.”

Kim has over 18 years of hospitality industry sales and marketing experience. She joined INSPIRE in October 2022 as director of MICE sales and, according to the company, has brought “outstanding achievements based on her solid experience, flexible mind, and meticulous execution, and thus, has been recently promoted to lead the resort’s entire sales operations.”

Chen Si, president of Mohegan Inspire, said: “INSPIRE is committed to diversity and inclusion and hire talent and leadership based on professional capability, potential, and performance. These are leadership qualities that align with the Mohegan Spirit of Aquai, which we value most. Through building a diverse leadership team, INSPIRE will bring new insights and expertise to management and create a corporate culture where people of all genders and backgrounds can shine in.”

