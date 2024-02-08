Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort to open on March 5

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort will feature performances throughout the month.

South Korea.- Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort has announced that it will hold its opening on March 5. There will be performances by the American pop-rock band Maroon 5 on March 8 and 9 and K-pop artists on other dates. The international table tennis competition, WTT Champions Incheon, will be held from March 27 to 31.

Chen Si, president of INSPIRE, said: “It is a thrill to see Mohegan INSPIRE gear up for this grand opening celebration, a testament to the hard work and dedication that has brought us to this moment. This milestone brings an unparalleled resort experience to visitors of all backgrounds.”

Ray Pineault, president and CEO of Mohegan, said: “We are on the brink of a historic moment with the grand opening of INSPIRE. We’re ready to set a new benchmark in hospitality and entertainment, welcoming guests from around the globe to discover the magic of INSPIRE.”

On Saturday (February 3), Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort celebrated the opening of its gaming facility. It was the first time in almost two decades that a new foreigner-only casino opened in South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism granted the casino its licence on January 23 after the IR received a five-star hotel rating from the Korea Tourism Association.

Chen Si said: “Opening INSPIRE Casino in the heart of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort is an extraordinary accomplishment for us. We will grow into one of the most vibrant, advanced gaming destination and play a leading role in growing the market while offering unparalleled experiences to international visitors.”

The casino has over 150 table games, 390 slot machines, and 160 electronic table games (ETG). It has a floor for VIP guests featuring a Guandong-style fine dining restaurant.