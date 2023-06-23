Mohegan Gaming looks to hire 3,000 people for Inspire Resort

The IR is being developed in Yeongjong Island’s Free Economic Zone.

Around 1,000 people have participated in a recruitment event in Seoul.

South Korea.- Mohegan’s Inspire Korea is expected to open next September and the operator has begun seeking nearly 3,000 staff for the future IR. Close to 1,000 people participated in a recruitment event held in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

The event on Tuesday featured two gaming tables. Kelly Sullivan, the global director of human resources and development at Mohegan’s US headquarters, said technical skills were valued but emphasised the importance of finding people with “exceptional energy, a sense of fun, and kindness towards both guests and colleagues.”

Inspire Entertainment Resort says it has already secured the services of around 200 staff members through partnerships with 30 universities across the country.

The US$1.6bn resort in Yeongjong Island’s Free Economic Zone will feature a three-tower luxury hotel with 1,256 rooms, a 15,000-seat arena to host concerts and sporting events and a foreigner-only casino with 700 slot machines.

The entire complex, including the casino, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024 after obtaining a hotel rating and casino licence. In February, the company announced it was going to invest up to KRW 185bn (US$142m) in additional funds to complete the development of the IR.