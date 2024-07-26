MGM Cotai becomes first Macau IR to earn three-star green building certification

The casino venue earned the certification from the China Green Building and Energy Saving (Macau) Association.

Macau.- MGM Cotai has announced that it has become the first integrated resort (IR) in Macau to achieve three-star certification in Green Building Design and Operation Labels from the China Green Building and Energy Saving (Macau) Association.

The casino operator added that MGM Macau and MGM Cotai will both commit to WELL at Scale and pursue certifications under the WELL system, which promotes human health and wellness in buildings. The company arranged for team members from the Sustainability and Facility Management departments to undergo WELL AP training.

Keith Lei, senior vice president of human resources and sustainability at MGM, said: “The people-centric WELL ecosystem aligns perfectly with MGM’s sustainability goals. Through implementing this international standard, MGM aims to create an ideal environment for guests and team members, thus further promoting their health and well-being, while also setting a new benchmark for the green and healthy buildings in the Greater Bay Area.”

See also: MGM China lauches Shop Macau campaign