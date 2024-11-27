MGM China concludes Responsible Gaming Campus Ambassador programme

Some 40 students were trained under the programme.

Macau.- MGM China and the City University of Macau (CityU) have concluded their joint Responsible Gaming Campus Ambassador Programme, promoting responsible gaming among college students. From September to November, nearly 40 students from various disciplines took part.

The programme consisted of specialised courses and hands-on activities, designed to “enhance the participants’ sense of social responsibility” as well as communication, organisational and teamwork skills.

MGM and CityU invited professionals from the tourism and leisure and social service sectors to provide courses for the participants. Participants are now expected to apply their knowledge by conducting events on campus and engaging in MGM’s responsible gaming activities in the community.

Han Tian, executive vice president of Gaming Operations & Strategic Marketing at MGM, said: “The Macao Youth Policy (2021-2030) strongly emphasizes moral education and healthy living, therefore MGM strives to leverage our strengths to contribute to this field. As the first integrated resorts operator to collaborate with local universities on a sustainable RG promotion program, we signed a memorandum of understanding with CityU earlier this year and rolled out a series of initiatives including this Program to local youths as well as mainland students. We hope that these participants can extend what they have learned to their friends and families, further disseminating RG related information beyond Macau.”

Robert Chan, pro-rector of CityU, commented: “The in-depth understanding of proper financial values and RG will not only broaden our students’ horizons but also serve as the foundation for building a harmonious society. After the completion of this Program, we anticipate the ambassadors will become RG advocates and give back to the society.”

See also: MGM China launches Hengqin-Macau cultural tourism programme

MGM China posts revenue of US$929m for Q3

MGM China reported net revenue of HK$7.25bn (US$929m) for Q3, up 14 per cent year-on-year but down 9 per cent sequentially. Casino revenue was up 12 per cent year-on-year to US$800m.

The main floor table games drop was US$3.4m, reflecting a 4 per cent increase when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The main floor table games win was US$858m, up 21 per cent year-on-year.

The casino operator reported record property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and restructuring (EBITDAR) of HK$1.98bn (US$237m), up 8 per cent year-over-year but down 19 per cent on the second quarter of the year. According to the company, the current quarter was “positively affected by the recovery of operations after the removal of Covid-19 related travel and entry restrictions in the first quarter of 2023.”

MGM Macau’s revenue reached HK$3.04bn (US$391.24m), up 6 per cent year-over-year. The main floor table games drop was HK$13.53bn (US$1.73bn), reflecting a 3.92 per cent increase when compared to the third quarter of 2023. VIP table games turnover per cent was down 10.27 per cent year-over-year to HK$7.67bn (US$982.82m). The slot machine handle was HK$7.06bn (US$904.65m), up 9.34 per cent year-over-year.

The venue saw adjusted EBITDA fall by 9 per cent year-on-year to HK$801.5m (US$103m). The room occupancy rate rose to 95 per cent. The company operated 339 gaming tables and 990 slot machines at the property during the quarter.

MGM Cotai reported revenue of HK$4.21bn (US$542m), up 20.7 per cent when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The main-floor table games drop was HK$13.31bn (US$1.71bn), up 3.67 per cent year-over-year. VIP table games turnover was HK$15.03bn (US$1.93bn), down 7.49 per cent when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The slot machine handle was HK$7.54bn (US$966.16m), up 27.79 per cent year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was HK$1.18bn (US$152.2m), up 17.7 per cent in year-on-year terms. The room occupancy rate rose to 93.9 per cent. The company operated 411 gaming tables and 983 slot machines during the period.