Macau non-gaming spending up 35.9% in Q1

Non-gaming spending reached MOP20.35bn.

Macau.- Macau’s Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) has reported that non-gaming spending by visitors in Q1 was MOP20.35bn (US$2.54bn). The figure up 35.9 per cent in year-on-year and 20.2 per cent when compared to pre-Covid 19 levels.

Spending by overnight visitors rose by 33.1 per cent year-on-year to MOP16.4bn. The figure for same-day visitors was up 48.5 per cent at MOP3.9bn. On a per capita basis, each tourist’s average expenditure mounted to MOP2,293, down 24.3 per cent in year-on-year terms but up 40 per cent when compared with the same quarter in 2019.

Individual spending from the city’s biggest market, mainland China, fell 31.6 per cent to MOP2,665, while Hong Kong travellers’ individual spending was down 14.4 per cent. Taiwanese travellers spent MOP2,040, up 10.6 per cent. Some 48 per cent of spending was on shopping. Accommodation accounted for 23 per cent and food and beverages 20.9 per cent.

In 2023, non-gaming spending by visitors reached MOP71.25bn (US$8.8bn), up 292 per cent when compared to the previous year and 11.2 per cent when compared to 2019.