Maybank lowers 2025 consolidated net revenue forecast for Bloomberry

Maybank expects Bloomberry Resorts to face several challenges in 2025, especially at its Solaire Entertainment City casino.

The Philippines.- Analysts at Maybank Investment Bank have lowered their full-year 2025 consolidated net revenue forecast for Bloomberry Resorts by 16.9 per cent to PHP50.1bn (US$857m). They said the adjustment was made due to a “challenged” business environment, especially at the Solaire Resort & Casino.

Analyst Raffy Mendoza also anticipated a net gaming revenue of PHP40.43bn this year, down 15.9 per cent from his previous estimate. According to him, factors that could influence earnings in 2025 include the declining contribution of gross gaming revenue (GGR) from casinos in Entertainment City, which is driven by a decrease in fly-in VIP gamers and fewer local Chinese players at mass tables.

Mendoza further said the potential for growth for Bloomberry will depend on the full-year performance of Solaire Resort North and the management’s strategy to introduce its e-gaming platform by the third quarter of 2025.

Solaire Resort North opened in Quezon City last May. The US$1bn development features 526 rooms and suites. The casino has 2,669 electronic gaming machines and 163 tables across four levels. The IR is expected to achieve full operational capacity within two years following its opening.

Solaire Resort North opened its doors last May. Source: Solaire Resort.

In its latest financial report, issued last November, Bloomberry reported a net loss of PHP470.2m (US$8m) for the third quarter of 2024. The company attributed it to a lower EBITDA and higher depreciation and amortisation and interest expense associated with Solaire North. Consolidated EBITDA was PHP4.06bn (US$69m), down 3.44 per cent when compared to the third quarter of 2023 but up 11.5 per cent sequentially.

GGR was PHP16.3bn (US$278m), up 22 per cent year-on-year, driven by Solaire Resort North’s first full quarter of operations. Non-gaming revenue was PHP2.7bn (US$45.9m), up 22 per cent in year-on-year terms. Net revenue was PHP13.67bn (US$232.5m), down 27.2 per cent year-on-year.

