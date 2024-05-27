Solaire North IR opens in Quezon City

Bloomberry Resorts’ second integrated resort opened on Saturday.

The Philippines.- Bloomberry Resorts’ new integrated resort (IR), Solaire Resort North, in Quezon City, opened on Saturday (May 25). The inauguration ceremony was attended by Bloomberry chairman and CEO Enrique K. Razon Junior, Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr and PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco.

The US$1bn development features 526 rooms and suites. The casino has 2,669 electronic gaming machines and 163 tables across four levels.

Tengco said: “This will definitely become a leisure and entertainment destination in this part of Metro Manila. This jewel was not created overnight; It took years of meticulous planning, hundreds if not thousands of workers toiling day and night, immense resources poured into it, to bring us this development that is a class of its own.”

Razon Jr. stated: “We hope to serve the burgeoning tourism demand north of Metro Manila and the nearby provinces that are enjoying rapid commercial and residential development. We hope to bolster economic activity in Quezon City by encouraging visitors – both Filipinos and foreigners — to explore and discover the city.

“We are bringing only the exceptional to Solaire North – from architecture, interiors, accommodation, gaming, cuisine, art, to entertainment.”

Marcos Jr. added: “We have slowly started to witness how hotels, restaurants, recreational amenities and tourist spots have slowly but surely risen to the challenge of travel resurgence, welcoming 5.45 million inbound tourists in 2023. This is more than double the 2.65 million visitors recorded in 2022.”

In April, Razon Junior said he expected the IR to achieve full operational capacity within two years following its opening.