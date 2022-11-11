Man sentenced for Marina Bay Sands chip thefts

A gambler stole cash chips from other punters on 34 occasions.

Singapore.- A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to five weeks in prison for stealing chips from other players at Marin Bay Sands. Chinnasamy Muniraj stole chips from others on 34 occasions after running out of his own. In total, he stole chips worth S$845 between July 10 and 14 this year.

Muniraj was said to have simply removed the chips or shifted them to other bets during the game, taking advantage of moments of distraction. He was arrested on July 14, after having tried to claim S$50 in cash chips as winnings in a game of sic bo.

The player initially said he had only stolen chips twice, but he admitted to more occasions after police showed him images captured through closed-circuit television. He could have served up to three years in prison for theft and up to seven years for fraud in obtaining cash chips under the Casino Control Act.

