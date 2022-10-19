Singapore: 30 arrested over illegal gambling

Police have arrested 29 men and one woman for alleged involvement in illegal gambling.

Singapore.- Police have arrested 29 men and one woman, all aged between 20 and 34, for suspected involvement in illegal gambling. According to officers, three men provided gambling services to other 27 people at industrial premises on Senoko Crescent.

Police say they seized cash amounting to S$16,345 (US$11,507) along with gaming-related paraphernalia. A conviction for operating an illegal betting business can result in fines between S$200,000 and S$1m, along with up to five years in prison.

Singapore Gambling Regulatory Authority to continue CRA’s work

Teo Chun Ching, chief executive of the new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore (GRA), has confirmed that the GRA has absorbed work previously carried out by the former Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA). He said the new body will continue the CRA’s work to ensure that “the harms of casino gambling are kept at bay.”

The new regulator, which will oversee the entire gambling landscape in Singapore, was launched in August. It has the authority to issue operator licences for gambling services such as betting and lottery businesses, gaming machine rooms and gambling in private establishments, provided the licensees are considered “fit and proper”.