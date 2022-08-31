Malaysia: six people fined for gambling

The six people have been fined after an operation on an illegal gambling venue in Kampong Kiarong.

Malaysia.- The Magistrate’s Court has ordered five men and a woman to settle fines for gambling or face jail in default of payment. All six pleaded guilty following an operation at an illegal gambling venue in Kampong Kiarong.

According to the Borneo Bulletin, Koh Ing Chong was ordered to settle a BND70,000 fine, or serve 16 months in jail in default of payment for operating seven gambling machines at a house in Kampong Kiarong. Authorities ordered the five remaining defendants to pay BND1,000 each or serve a month’s jail for gambling at the venue.

Police carried arrested the six people in a raid on August 29. During the raid, police seized seven gaming machines along with other items related to gaming.

A few weeks ago, police in Malaysia cut the electricity supply of four commercial premises that had allegedly continued to sell illegal lottery tickets despite being raided several times. Nor Omar Sappi, Manjung police chief Assistant Commissioner, told the New Strait Times, that the four premises were operating as grocery stores and motorcycle dealers in Sitiawan and Ayer Tawar.

In July, police in Kuching cut the electricity supply of three commercial premises and eight residential houses that were allegedly being used to run illegal gambling operations. In March, police also cut off power to eight illegal gambling hubs in Kuala Lumpur.