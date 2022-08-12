Malaysia: electricity cut to four premises selling illegal lottery tickets

Police liaised with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to cut off power to the premises.

Police had already raided the premises more than three times but they continued to sell illegal lottery tickets.

Malaysia.- Police have cut the electricity supply of four commercial premises that had allegedly continued to sell illegal lottery tickets despite being raided several times. Nor Omar Sappi, Manjung police chief Assistant Commissioner, told the New Strait Times, that the four premises were operating as grocery stores and motorcycle dealers in Sitiawan and Ayer Tawar.

He said: “They’ve each been raided more than three times, but they’ve still been selling illegal lottery tickets since two years ago.”

Sappi said: “This year, 228 investigation papers have been opened with 140 charged and another 58 cases under investigation. We have seized cash worth RM27,500.”

In July, police in Kuching cut the electricity supply of three commercial premises and eight residential houses that were allegedly being used to run illegal gambling operations. In March, police also cut off power to eight illegal gambling hubs in Kuala Lumpur.