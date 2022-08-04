Malaysia: man fined US$448 for illegal gambling

A man has been handed the fine plus a prison sentence for gambling online.

Malaysia.- A man has been fined RM2,000 (US$448) and sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to gambling illegally. Abdul Aziz Saperi, was sentenced under Section 7(2) of the General Gaming Act 1953.

According to The Borneo Post, Aziz was arrested at 4.30pm on August , when the police conducted an operation in front of an unnumbered hut in Kampung Sealine 1, Lutong. An examination of the defendant’s smartphone revealed that he had an online gambling application installed. The device was seized as evidence.

Some forms of gambling, such as lotteries, casino games and horse racing, are legal in Malaysia, but all forms of sports betting and online gambling are illegal. Resorts World Genting holds the only legal land-based casino in the country.

A week ago, police in Petaling Jaya reported they were going to destroy 3,914 gambling devices that were seized in some 670 investigations into illegal online gambling opened since 2006. Officers stated they would continue to target online gambling in the city and called on citizens to cooperate with the authorities.