Malaysia: man fined US$444 for illegal gambling

Malaysian law provides for a fine of up to RM5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, for illegal gambling.

Malaysia.- A magistrates’ court has fined a man RM2,000 (US$444) in default of two months in jail for illegal gambling in a public place. According to The Borneo Post, Judge Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi handed down a guilty verdict against Ahmad Syafiq Mohd Shairun under Section 7(2) of the General Gaming Act 1953 (Act 289).

Syafiq was found gambling in a public place on September 6. The law provides for a fine of up to RM5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Earlier this month, a court ordered five men and a woman to settle fines for gambling or face jail in default of payment. All six pleaded guilty after an operation in Kampong Kiarong. Police arrested the six in a raid on August 29, seizing seven gaming machines along with other items related to gaming.

A few weeks ago, police in Malaysia cut the electricity supply of four commercial premises that had allegedly continued to sell illegal lottery tickets despite being raided several times. Nor Omar Sappi, Manjung police chief Assistant Commissioner, told the New Strait Times, that the four premises were operating as grocery stores and motorcycle dealers in Sitiawan and Ayer Tawar.