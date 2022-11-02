Malaysia: Johor Bahru revokes 24 premises licences due to illegal gambling

The Johor Bahru City Council has also fined 12 premises for operating without a licence.

Malaysia.- The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) has reported that in the year to date it has revoked the licences of 24 premises for conducting online gambling. According to The Star, mayor Datuk Mohd Nurazan Osman said the measure was taken under the Business, Commercial and Industrial Licensing Regulations 2016.

During a speech at the full council meeting at Menara MBJB, Osman said: “Based on the police report, as of October this year, we have 36 premises that have been reported running this illegal activity.”

Of the 36 premises, 24 premises have had their licences cancelled. He added that the remaining 12 premises do not have a business licence. They have been issued with fines.

Osman urged business owners to renew their licences by the end of this year.

The MBJB is the city council which administrates Johor Bahru city centre and the rest of the Iskandar region of Johor, Malaysia. It is responsible for public health and sanitation, waste disposal and management, urban planning, environmental protection and building inspections, social and economic development, and general maintenance functions of urban infrastructure.

See also: Malaysia: 4 arrested for illegal gambling