Malaysia: 4 arrested for illegal gambling

Four people have been arrested while playing the bola golek gambling board game in the back of a shophouse lot.

Malaysia.- Police in Kulai have arrested four men for allegedly playing the gambling board game bola golek in the back of a shophouse lot at the Desa Idaman industrial area in Senai. Those arrested are aged between 28 and 59 years old.

Kulai police chief superintendent Tok Beng Yeow told Malay Mail the suspects were believed to have made the location a new hideout for gambling activities. Officers seized RM475 in cash along with the board game. The suspects were remanded for two days to facilitate investigations under Section 7(1) of the Open Gambling House Act 1953.

Tok added that under the law, those convicted could face a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment for not more than six months.

A week ago, police closed a call centre at a Tepian Bayu condominium in Johor’s Marina Bay, where five men were running an illegal online gambling operation. All five men were arrested.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 40, allegedly acted as money transfer providers while promoting the group’s online gambling platform. Police seized four laptops, 20 mobile phones, three wireless routers, two home access cards and RM3,950 (US$850) in cash.

The five suspects face fines of RM5,000 to RM50,000 and a jail term of up to three years if convicted.