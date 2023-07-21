Malaysia: arrests made in Penang over online gambling operation

Police have arrested five men, including a foreigner.

Malaysia.- Police in Penang have arrested five men, including a foreign national, in relation to an alleged online gambling operations. Police seized an assortment of equipment in two raids.

In the first raid, police targeted a house in Persiaran Pantai Jerjak Bayan Lepas, arresting four men. A fifth man was arrested at a residence in Jelutong several hours later. Those arrested are suspected of orchestrating online gambling and investment operations through ‘bwc88nep.com’ and ‘merc.adminbwc88ags.com’.

Police also raided an office in Jelutong an hour later. No arrests were made there but police believe the office was used for graphic design, social media promotion for gambling platforms linked to Nepal, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Police say they found what they believe to be crypto-mining machines, along with evidence of electricity tampering. They believe the operation targeted clients from Nepal, having commenced in September 2021 and changing locations regularly to evade detection.

Police also seized eight computer monitors, five laptops, five computers, seven mobile phones, bank cards, notebooks containing promotional scripts for online gambling. All five detainees were remanded for four days to assist with the investigation.

