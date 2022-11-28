Malaysia: arrests continue for alleged illegal betting on World Cup

Malaysian police continue to crack down on illegal gambling on World Cup matches.

Malaysia.- Police in Kuala Lumpur have arrested four men at a residence in Taman Bukit Maluri, Kepong, on suspicion of taking bets on World Cup matches. Police seized mobile phones, modems, tablets and laptops.

Those arrested, aged between 40 and 48, will be held in remand for three days for investigation under Section 4(1) (g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 on suspicion of operating a common gaming house and Section 6(3) and Section 6(1) of the Betting Act 1953 for bookmaking.

In Johor, four men were arrested over the weekend. The suspects were believed to be agents of gambling bookies with betting credit limits valued at RM75,000. Those arrests come after police in Johor last week arrested ten men suspected of takng bets on the football World Cup.

Meanwhile, in Batu Pahat, police arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of taking bets on the World Cup. Officers seized RM185 in cash and a mobile phone. And in Muar police arrested two men at two separate premises in Bandar Muar and Parit Jawa.