Malaysia: 10 people arrested on suspicion of taking bets on the World Cup

Ten people have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal gambling linked to the World Cup.

Malaysia.- Police in Johor have arrested ten men suspected of operating as bookies to take bets on the football World Cup. Those arrested are aged between 22 and 43.

Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said operators had seized RM9,730 in cash, 10 phones, SIM cards and a notepad.

According to The Sun, he said: “The case is being investigated under Section 6(3) of Betting Act 1953, which provides for a fine of not more than RM200,000 and imprisonment for not more than five years if convicted.”