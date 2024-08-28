Malaysia: 6 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

Police seized computers and mobile phones.

Malaysia.- Police in Muar have arrested six people, four men and two women, in a raid at a house where an illegal online gambling business was allegedly operating a call centre. Officers said the group had been active since mid-2024 and lured customers into online gambling before defrauding them once payments were received.

Police seized computers and mobile phones. According to the New Straits Times, several bank account details believed to have been used to receive payments were found.

See also: Malaysia: gambling syndicate leader fined for failing to report bribes